Beautiful fall weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beautiful fall weather continues this weekend! We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures this afternoon near 80 degrees. A similar forecast tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay dry this weekend, but there is the slight chance of a shower or two Monday through Wednesday, especially along the coast. A stronger cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing us a a better chance of rain. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean and will move westward this weekend. Julia will make landfall somewhere along the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday, no impacts for the US.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80, Low 57.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 60.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 79, Low 61.

