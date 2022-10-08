Coast Guard searching for man who disappeared while sailing along eastern coast

BOSTON (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man who has not been heard from for more than a week.

Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat on Sept. 22 bound for Florida, the First Coast Guard District said on its Twitter account.

Coast Guard officials say he was last heard from on Sept. 29 off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Anyone with information on Dennis is asked to call the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

#Breaking @USCG asking for the public’s help in locating 22 year old Matthew Dennis, who left #Salem, #MA, Sept. 22, toward FL, in a white 28ft fiberglass #sailboat. He was last heard from Sept. 29, off the coast of Long Island, NY. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VBNyZ1uFKA — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.