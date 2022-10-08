SC Lottery
Coast Guard searching for man who disappeared while sailing along eastern coast

Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat on Sept. 22 bound for Florida, the First Coast Guard District said on its Twitter account.(U.S. Coast Guard via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man who has not been heard from for more than a week.

Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat on Sept. 22 bound for Florida, the First Coast Guard District said on its Twitter account.

Coast Guard officials say he was last heard from on Sept. 29 off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Anyone with information on Dennis is asked to call the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

