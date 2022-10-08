SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation

FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, on April 25, 2019, in New York. Sorokin, whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody. She was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.

Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

The 31-year-old had been held by immigration authorities since March 2021 after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Immigration authorities claim she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

This week, a judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while she fights deportation. Under conditions imposed by Manhattan Immigration Judge Charles Conroy, she must post a $10,000 bond, provide a residential address where she’ll stay for the duration of her immigration case and refrain from social media posting.

Posing as Anna Delvey, Sorokin managed to ingratiate herself with New York’s movers and shakers, claiming she had a $67 million (68 million euros) fortune overseas, according to prosecutors. She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

Prosecutors alleged Sorokin falsified records and lied to banks, luxury hotels and upper crust Manhattanites and stole a total of $275,000. Her exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

After Conroy issued his order, Sorokin’s attorney, Duncan Levin, said in a statement that Sorokin “is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
In a newly filed lawsuit, a Charleston County woman is alleging that a man flashed her at a...
Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas
Poll workers play an essential role in elections, keeping voters from waiting in line for too...
SC Supreme Court order encourages lawyers to serve as poll workers this November
Charleston City Council will consider two options for redistricting, both of which place Johns...
Charleston to hold public hearing, first vote on new redistricting maps
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64