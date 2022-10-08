SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana

Orangeburg County deputies arrested a man in what they call a long-term narcotics investigation.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms in what they call a “long-term narcotics investigation.”

Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said some of the drugs seized were aimed at children.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said some of the drugs seized were aimed at children.(OCSO)

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said some of the narcotics the operation prevented from reaching the streets were aimed at children in the form of marijuana-laced gummy bears.

“The seizure of this lookalike candy takes away a major threat to the children of our community,” Ravenell said. “It looks very similar to genuine candies and cookies available.”

Deputies seized 30 firearms during the operation.
Deputies seized 30 firearms during the operation.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg County sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said 30 firearms meant for the street, including pistols, shotguns, and rifles, won’t make it there now.

“Some had homemade silencers installed, Walker said. “Multiple drum magazines were also seized.”

Braxton was taken into custody on Thursday when the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team made entry into his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.

Ravenell said a judge set bond for Braxton at $7,500 during a hearing on Friday.

“I’m sure he’s back home by now,” he said. “He could have gotten the money out of his piggy bank, another example of catch and release.”

The State Law Enforcement Division and the Drug Enforcement Agency also took part in the investigation and seizures.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, left, said some of the drugs seized targeted children.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, left, said some of the drugs seized targeted children.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

