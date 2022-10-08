Driver hurt, passenger killed in Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County.

The crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 1996 Honda sedan traveling east on Cross Island Parkway ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to an area hospital while the passenger suffered fatal injuries, Pye said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

