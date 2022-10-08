SC Lottery
Drug bust in Orangeburg County seizes candy laced with drugs, firearms and marijuana

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, "“Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children."
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said of Thursday’s drug arrest, “Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children.”

Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. SLED and the DEA assisted in the investigation.

OCSO said Braxton was taken into custody after a SWAT team made entry into his home on Crestline Drive. More than 30 pounds of marijuana, dozens of firearms, and a large number of gummy bears laced with marijuana were seized.

Samuel Braxton, 25
“The seizure of this lookalike candy takes away a major threat to the children of our community,” Ravenell said. “It looks very similar to genuine candies and cookies available.”

Thirty firearms were found. These included pistols, shotguns, and rifles. Investigators said some had homemade silencers and drum magazines.

Thirty firearms were seized in the arrest.
Braxton was given a $7,500 bond during a hearing Friday. Ravenell said, “I’m sure he’s back home by now.” He continued, “He could have gotten the money out of his piggy bank, another example of catch and release.”

