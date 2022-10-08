SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy

Latest News

A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
Breast cancer survivors take a yoga class inside of the MUSC Wellness Center on Saturday during...
Breast cancer patients, survivors attend first ever wellness expo
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game
A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild...
Horse returns home after running with wild mustangs