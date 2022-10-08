SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river

Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning has reopened.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed after a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., nearly a full 12 hours after the accident, deputies confirmed that the vehicle had been removed from the water and that the boat ramp had been reopened.

Witnesses told deputies everyone in the vehicle made it safely to shore, but as of about 5:30 a.m., the vehicle remained submerged in the water and in the path of boats that would be launched from the boat ramp.

Deputies said they expected a dive team to arrive at the marina by 8 a.m. to help remove the vehicle.

During the boat ramp’s closure, boaters were asked to seek alternate launches at Hagley Landing or Georgetown.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy

Latest News

Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd.
House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from a pepper-spray attack...
VIDEO: Deputies search for teen caught on camera pepper-spraying store clerk
Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat on Sept. 22 bound for...
Coast Guard searching for man who disappeared while sailing along eastern coast
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks