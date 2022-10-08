Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning has reopened.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed after a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., nearly a full 12 hours after the accident, deputies confirmed that the vehicle had been removed from the water and that the boat ramp had been reopened.

Witnesses told deputies everyone in the vehicle made it safely to shore, but as of about 5:30 a.m., the vehicle remained submerged in the water and in the path of boats that would be launched from the boat ramp.

Deputies said they expected a dive team to arrive at the marina by 8 a.m. to help remove the vehicle.

During the boat ramp’s closure, boaters were asked to seek alternate launches at Hagley Landing or Georgetown.

