Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning after a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies everyone in the vehicle made it safely to shore, but as of about 5:30 a.m., the vehicle remained submerged in the water and in the path of boats that would be launched from the boat ramp.

Deputies said they expect a dive team to arrive at the marina by 8 a.m. to help remove the vehicle so the boat ramp can be reopened.

Boaters are asked to seek alternate launches at Hagley Landing or Georgetown until the Wacca Wache Marina boat ramp reopens.

