House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews.

Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon.

Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with smoke and a working fire. Eventually, they were able to gain control of the fire.

The department said that three people are displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

