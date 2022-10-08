SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. (Source: KUTV)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years.

Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again.

That was until Bureau of Land Management agents recently found Mongo running with a herd of wild mustangs.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Even after being wild for eight years, he still acts like the same horse. He acts like nothing ever happened,” Adams said.

Mongo was ready to saddle up once returning home and has reportedly shown no signs of the wild and free years he spent running with the herd.

Mongo is now about 18 years old and perhaps a few hundred pounds underweight. But Adams said he would feed him extra hay and oats to get him back to a healthy weight.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
Breast cancer survivors take a yoga class inside of the MUSC Wellness Center on Saturday during...
Breast cancer patients, survivors attend first ever wellness expo
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game