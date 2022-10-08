Not judging an animal by its cover: Dorchester Paws host first ‘black out’ adoption event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws hosted its first “black out” adoption event where volunteers matched up interested pet owners with a dog or cat based on their personal interests. That is - without the owner ever seeing the pet.

The event was inspired from data Dorchester Paws was able to collect from foster homes that the pets had to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian.

Danielle Zuck, the marketing and development director for Dorchester Paws, says the main questions they get asked from people are if an animal is good with kids or other pets. She says when 170 animals went into foster homes for the hurricane, they were able to collect data they never had before.

On Friday, owners came in and listed behavior and lifestyle attributes they were looking for in a dog or cat and the volunteers brought out one animal at a time to see if they were a perfect match.

“We at Dorchester Paws want to eliminate the breed and all of the stereotypes that go along with ‘what is a perfect family dog,’” Zuck said. “We believe all of our dogs are perfect family dogs. It actually depends on your lifestyle.”

Zuck says four dogs were adopted within two hours using the matching system and they are going to look into doing this event again in the future.

