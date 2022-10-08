Richland Co. officials search for two missing children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children.

Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from Wynette Way and Fore Avenue, respectively.

The boys are not related but are believed to be together and left their homes around the same time, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

