Search intensifies for missing Beaufort Co. 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s

Beaufort County deputies are still searching for a man who went missing Thursday in the Dale area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle around 5:45 p.m.

His family says Glover sufferers from Alzheimer’s, and there is a concern for his safety.

Deputies describe him as 6′0,” weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and a white beard. He may be wearing a pair of pull-on style work boots.

The sheriff’s office and a team of firemen from Hilton Head Fire Rescue and Bluffton Township Fire District are using all-terrain vehicles, drones and a helicopter to help with the search.

Anyone who sees him or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.

