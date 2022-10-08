Search intensifies for missing Beaufort Co. 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are still searching for a man who went missing Thursday in the Dale area.
Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle around 5:45 p.m.
His family says Glover sufferers from Alzheimer’s, and there is a concern for his safety.
Deputies describe him as 6′0,” weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and a white beard. He may be wearing a pair of pull-on style work boots.
The sheriff’s office and a team of firemen from Hilton Head Fire Rescue and Bluffton Township Fire District are using all-terrain vehicles, drones and a helicopter to help with the search.
Anyone who sees him or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.
