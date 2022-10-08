SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Taco Bell bringing back its Enchirito for a limited time after fans vote

Taco Bell fans have voted to officially bring back the Enchirito.
Taco Bell fans have voted to officially bring back the Enchirito.(Taco Bell)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell fans have voted, and the results are in to bring back the Enchirito.

The fast-food chain said it is allowing fans to help decide what former items they would like to bring back on the menu.

And recently, Taco Bell held an in-app fan vote between its Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito.

Fans were able to vote on items from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. On Friday, Taco Bell announced that its reward members voted to bring back the Enchirito

According to Taco Bell, its trademarked smothered burrito will be available for a limited time starting Nov. 17.

The taco chain said the Enchirito dates back to 1970 and was a featured menu item until 2013. The item has a soft flour tortilla with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions. According to Taco Bell, it is smothered in its classic red sauce and topped with melted, shredded cheddar cheese.

The chain recently brought back another fan favorite: the Mexican Pizza. Representatives said they are looking at offering fans more chances to bring some of their favorite menu items back.

“Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community. So, we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
In a newly filed lawsuit, a Charleston County woman is alleging that a man flashed her at a...
Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas
Poll workers play an essential role in elections, keeping voters from waiting in line for too...
SC Supreme Court order encourages lawyers to serve as poll workers this November
Charleston City Council will consider two options for redistricting, both of which place Johns...
Charleston to hold public hearing, first vote on new redistricting maps
FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation
The fire, reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Cedar Grove Apartments in North...
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64