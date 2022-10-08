VIDEO: Deputies search for teen caught on camera pepper-spraying store clerk

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a teen they say attacked a convenience store clerk after she was not allowed to purchase tobacco.

Deputies responded to the Marathon store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut Streets at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday where a store employee was pepper-sprayed.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from a pepper-spray attack that happened Wednesday night at an Orangeburg convenience store. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office released a short video showing a woman in green shorts, a light gray sweatshirt and a black mask entering the store, walking up to the counter and appearing to spray mace into the employee’s face.

The victim told deputies the unidentified teen had been denied the sale of tobacco products because of her age. By South Carolina law, one must be 18 to purchase tobacco products.

“This person thinks it’s OK to attack someone who is abiding by the law,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Just because she can’t have her way, she does something like this.”

Deputies say the teen then entered the passenger’s side of a black Nissan Maxima and left.

If anyone has any information on the teen, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

