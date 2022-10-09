SC Lottery
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a child injured.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a child injured.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

One adult was wounded and taken to an area hospital by EMS, according to Sgt. Craig Dubose.

The second shooting was reported just four minutes later at the Bridgeview Apartments in the 100 block of North Romney Street, he said.

A child was wounded and taken to an area hospital.

Both shootings remain under investigation Sunday, Dubose said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

