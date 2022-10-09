4 ejected, 1 in critical after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night after leaving a concert.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.

Officials say a boat left the park traveling at a high speed. They say the boat then hit a buoy that marked a dredge near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

All four passengers were ejected and later rescued from the waters. Three of the passengers did not report injuries; meanwhile, one of them is in critical condition.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.