4 ejected, 1 in critical after Cooper River boat crash
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night after leaving a concert.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
Officials say a boat left the park traveling at a high speed. They say the boat then hit a buoy that marked a dredge near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
All four passengers were ejected and later rescued from the waters. Three of the passengers did not report injuries; meanwhile, one of them is in critical condition.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
