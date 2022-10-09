Battery Complete Road Schedule in Defeat to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven.

Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.

Charleston started the match on the front foot and controlled the early stages of the night, winning four corner kicks through the first 15 minutes. The Battery opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Augustine Williams tucked in a goal from a tight angle inside the six-yard box, assisted by Fidel Barajas. Barajas, making his first start with the Battery, drove the ball down the left flank and found Williams with a cross. It was the second time in as many games that Williams and Barajas connected for a goal. Andrew Booth appeared to double the Battery’s lead in the 22nd minute with a well-placed shot into the net, but the flag was raised for offside in the build-up.

On the opposite end, goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux made a decisive save in the 24th minute to deny Wilfredo Rivera. Indy managed to level the score in the 40th minute when AJ Cochran scored an equalizer off a set-piece play. The two teams went into the break tied at 1-1 despite the Battery holding the lion’s share of possession (55.7%), corner kicks (nine to Indy’s zero) and shots on target (three to two). Play resumed for the second half with the hosts looking to find the breakthrough goal.

Stefano Pinho did just that in the 48th minute to give Indy a 2-1 lead. Charleston continued to apply pressure in the attacking third but were unable to find the back of the net. The Battery made appeals for a handball in the 61st minute after a shot from DZ Harmon appeared to rock off the forearm of Robert Dambrot inside the box. However, no call was given. The hosts added to their lead shortly after, when Pinho scored his second of the night in the 64th minute.

Fauroux did his best to keep the Eleven at bay and made a pair of sensational saves in the 67th and 69th minutes. Indy all but put the game away in the 71st minute when a shot from Manuel Arteaga caromed off Charlie Asensio and into the net, credited as an own goal to Asensio. Following three minutes of stoppage time,

Indy secured the victory as Charleston’s away schedule came to a close.

