Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a crash that left a cyclist dead.

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

Pye said an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Ashley Phosphate Road struck the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Troopers say the vehicle left the scene of the crash.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 800-768-1501 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

