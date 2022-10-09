SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews respond to fire at home in Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Hungry Neck Blvd is closed in between Venning Road...
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Hungry Neck Blvd is closed in between Venning Road and Market Center Boulevard because of a fire at an abandoned home.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire reported at an abandoned home in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Hungry Neck Blvd is closed in between Venning Road and Market Center Boulevard.

The fire was reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Inspector Don Calabrese said traffic on Hungry Neck Boulevard is being sent to Venning Road or through Market Center Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates there have been no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase
Samuel Braxton, 25, is charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than...
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana

Latest News

Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash
It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Man arrested after Ladson carjacking, chase