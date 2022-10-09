Crews respond to fire at home in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire reported at an abandoned home in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Hungry Neck Blvd is closed in between Venning Road and Market Center Boulevard.

The fire was reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Inspector Don Calabrese said traffic on Hungry Neck Boulevard is being sent to Venning Road or through Market Center Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates there have been no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

