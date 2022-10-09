Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a Ladson carjacking led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night.

Roger Lavar Smalls, 33, of North Charleston, was arrested and taken to an area hospital for evaluation, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Smalls was booked early Sunday morning on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and failure to report striking fixtures on a highway, Knapp said.

Investigators say he is expected to face additional charges in connection with the robbery.

Officers responded to Ladson Road at around 6:40 p.m. where the victim told deputies a masked man armed with a knife approached her as she loaded belongings into her vehicle. She said the robber demanded the keys and pushed the knife toward her, cutting her hand.

The victim was not seriously injured and later declined EMS, deputies say.

The man drove off in the vehicle, Knapp said.

“Shortly before 7 p.m. on Highway 165 in the Ravenel area, deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the Cadillac fled at high speed,” Knapp said.

Deputies say they lost sight of the vehicle at one point during the chase, but eventually spotted the SUV again before 8 p.m. and pursued it again.

“The vehicle came to a stop near Highway 162 and McCombs Road, where the driver got out but was quickly captured without incident,” Knapp said. “A knife believed to have been used in the earlier crimes was recovered. The suspect also was found in possession of cocaine.”

Investigators say the vehicle had sustained front-end damage believed to have occurred during the chase.

A judge set bond at $106,707.50, jail records state. He remained in custody at the Charleston County jail as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.