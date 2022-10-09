Deputies search for missing, endangered woman

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered.

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.

Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a black button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say because of recent behavior reported by family members, Wolfe is considered “endangered.”

If you see her, call 911 or 843-873-5111.

