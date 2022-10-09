SC Lottery
Florida A&M wins 4th straight, tops South Carolina St 20-14

South Carolina State falls to 1-4 on the season losing their home opener to Florida A&M on Saturday
South Carolina State falls to 1-4 on the season losing their home opener to Florida A&M on Saturday(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Smith hauled in his seventh touchdown catch of the season and Florida A&M held off South Carolina State 20-14 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Jeremy Moussa hit Smith over the middle for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida A&M (4-2) after one quarter.

Moussa and Jah’Marae Sheread teamed up for a 35-yard score and a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Jose Romo-Martinez’s 42-yard field gave the Rattlers a 17-0 advantage at halftime.

Romo-Martinez added another field goal to stretch the lead to 20-0 after three quarters.

South Carolina State (1-4) turned back-to-back Moussa interceptions in the fourth quarter into touchdown drives to pull within six points with 9:54 left in the game, but could get no closer.

Florida A&M beat the Bulldogs for a third straight time and lead the all-time series 34-23.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

