Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Did not have a tackle in a 41-31 win over Tampa Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 32-23 win over Denver

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Practice squad

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Was not active in a 26-16 win over Carolina. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 29 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle in a 20-12 loss to the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 24-9 win over the Rams. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 6 tackles in a 25-10 win over Washington. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

