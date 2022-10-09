SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) in action during an NFL football game against the...
Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Did not have a tackle in a 41-31 win over Tampa Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 32-23 win over Denver

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Practice squad

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Was not active in a 26-16 win over Carolina. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 29 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle in a 20-12 loss to the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 24-9 win over the Rams. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 6 tackles in a 25-10 win over Washington. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

