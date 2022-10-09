SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McCall, Brown spark Coastal Carolina past UL Monroe 28-21

Coastal Carolina improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a win over ULM
Coastal Carolina improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a win over ULM(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (AP) — Grayson McCall and Jared Brown hooked up for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown and Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten with a 28-21 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

CJ Beasley had two short touchdown runs to stake Coastal Carolina (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

UL Monroe (2-4, 1-2) knotted the score early in the second quarter on Chandler Rogers’ 5-yard TD toss to Zach Rasmussen. McCall answered with his scoring strike to Brown and Max Balthazar added a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Chanticleers a 28-14 lead at halftime.

Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the final score of the game.

McCall totaled 246 yards on 19-of-28 passing for Coastal Carolina. Sam Pinckney caught nine passes for 133 yards. Beasley rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries.

Rogers completed 27 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning...
Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river
Samuel Braxton, 25, is charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than...
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from a pepper-spray attack...
VIDEO: Deputies search for teen caught on camera pepper-spraying store clerk

Latest News

The Battery dropped their final road match of 2022 to Indy, 4-1
Battery Complete Road Schedule in Defeat to Indy
The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy...
Battery Complete Road Schedule in Defeat to Indy
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding (29) forces a fumble by Kentucky running back...
Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
Clemson's Beaux Collins runs with the ball as Boston College's Josh DeBerry moves in during the...
Clemson breaks it open in 2nd half, tops Boston College 31-3