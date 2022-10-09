More sunshine today with pleasant temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Beautiful weather continues today, but a few coastal clouds will be in the mix thanks to some northeast winds behind a cold front that has moved off the coast. Look for a partly cloudy sky today with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay dry through Monday, but there is the slight chance of a shower or two Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly along the coast. A stronger cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing us a better chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid to upper 70s. Much cooler behind the front Friday with highs in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Julia will make landfall somewhere along the coast of Nicaragua today, no impacts for the US.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 62.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms Possible. High 79, Low 59.

