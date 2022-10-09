SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

More sunshine today with pleasant temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Beautiful weather continues today, but a few coastal clouds will be in the mix thanks to some northeast winds behind a cold front that has moved off the coast. Look for a partly cloudy sky today with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay dry through Monday, but there is the slight chance of a shower or two Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly along the coast. A stronger cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing us a better chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid to upper 70s. Much cooler behind the front Friday with highs in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Julia will make landfall somewhere along the coast of Nicaragua today, no impacts for the US.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 62.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms Possible. High 79, Low 59.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning...
Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river
It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical after Cooper River boat crash
Samuel Braxton, 25, is charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than...
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon weather
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast