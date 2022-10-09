Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase

SC Lottery
Deputies responded to Ladson Road around 6:40 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night.

Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m.

A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle, a Cadillac SUV, and left.

Shortly later, investigators found the vehicle in the Ravenel area. The SUV failed to stop and took off at a high speed, which led to a chase, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The vehicle eventually stopped near Highway 165 and Hyde Park Road, where the driver was captured, Knapp said.

Investigators say they recovered a knife in the SUV that is believed to be used in the carjacking.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was later taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He is expected to be booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on various charges.

