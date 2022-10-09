Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday.

Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown.

The Patriots will be represented by tight end Dezmon Mathis and defensive lineman DeAndre Jones.

Summerville will have running back Marquez Spells and defensive back Michael Jenkins.

Also making the cut are Oceanside offensive lineman and Georgia commit Monroe Freeling and Woodland quarterback Suderian Harrison.

A quartet of linebackers from the area also made the team including Timberland’s Omari Jenkins, Wando’s Mikey Rosa, Ashley Ridge’s Christian Garland and Cane Bay’s Cameron Avery.

The Shrine Bowl will be played December 17th at Spartanburg High School.

