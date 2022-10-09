TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of S Main Street

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say South Main Street near East Richardson Avenue is closed because of a crash.

The department tweeted about the crash just after 8:10 p.m.

Officers ask you to use alternative routes while they investigate.

The details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

.@SPDSC advising South Main Street near East Richardson is currently shut down while investigating a collision, please use alternate route #chsnews #chstrfc .@SummervilleSC — Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) October 9, 2022

