TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of S Main Street
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say South Main Street near East Richardson Avenue is closed because of a crash.
The department tweeted about the crash just after 8:10 p.m.
Officers ask you to use alternative routes while they investigate.
The details of the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
.@SPDSC advising South Main Street near East Richardson is currently shut down while investigating a collision, please use alternate route #chsnews #chstrfc .@SummervilleSC— Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) October 9, 2022
