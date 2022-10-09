SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash closes all lanes on River Road

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is diverting traffic after a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road.

All lanes are shut down near that area, deputies say.

Traffic is being diverted at River Road and Beaumont Road and River Road and Brownswood Road.

Deputies say the crash resulted in a “serious injury.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
Samuel Braxton, 25, is charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than...
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana

Latest News

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Lane in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
The fire was reported Sunday at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to...
Road reopens after crews respond to Mt. Pleasant fire
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase