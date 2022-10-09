TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash closes all lanes on River Road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is diverting traffic after a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road.

All lanes are shut down near that area, deputies say.

Traffic is being diverted at River Road and Beaumont Road and River Road and Brownswood Road.

Deputies say the crash resulted in a “serious injury.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

