Troopers: 1 killed in early-morning Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one driver early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 2:27 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Family Circle, about four miles north of Orangeburg, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The crash involved a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling south on U.S. 601. Tidwell said the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, then went off the road to the left, went airborne and struck a utility pole.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

