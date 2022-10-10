1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in the 4900 block of Bluffton Parkway.

Deputies say they were unable to locate any victims.

A 21-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, deputies say.

The wound was determined to be a grazing wound and the man was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to determine the man was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartments with several other people when someone shot at them. Deputies located the vehicle with several bullet holes in it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

