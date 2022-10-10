SC Lottery
Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Oakland Athletics during the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday.

The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal.

Strider’s contract includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.

Strider opened the season as a reliever but then solidified Atlanta’s rotation, helping the Braves win their fifth consecutive NL East title.

He will earn $1 million per season in 2023 and 2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. If the 2029 option is exercised, the deal will be worth $92 million.

Strider, 23, was a surprise standout for Atlanta as he became the first pitcher in history to record at least 200 strikeouts while allowing fewer than 100 hits.

Strider was 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 games, including 20 starts. He had 202 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings while giving up 86 hits.

An oblique injury has kept Strider sidelined since Sept. 18. The Braves have said they are optimistic he can return for the playoffs.

The Braves previously signed All-Star third baseman Austin Riley, who was already under team control for three more years, to a $212 million, 10-year contract on Aug. 1. The deal, the richest in team history, could keep Riley with Atlanta through 2032.

The deal with Harris runs through the 2030 season and includes a $15 million team option for 2031 and a $20 million team option for 2032. Each option year is accompanied by a $5 million buyout. If both option years are activated, the total value of the contract would be $102 million over 10 years.

