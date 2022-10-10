SC Lottery
Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans

The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten.

The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs.

The district plans to open up extra space in several programs for students between the ages of infant to 4 years old. This includes an effort to get a bus that will take dozens of kids from the Ladson Elementary area to Pepper Hill to fill some of their vacant spots.

There will be another classroom added to Minnie Hughes, two additional classes to Laurel Hill and another in District 23, which is the Hollywood area. Kim Foxworth, the district’s director of early learning, says this is all part of the effort to give students more opportunities

“Our focus is across the district to offer families on the waiting list an opportunity to attend pre-K at a school near them or maybe on their way to work or near other family members so we are in constant communication with every single family on the waiting list who are still interested in attending pre-K this year,” Foxworth says.

Despite the expansion, district leaders say there will always be a waitlist because these programs are funded as all of the seats available are filled.

They say as the waiting list grows, they will be able to expand these programs further.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

