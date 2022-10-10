SC Lottery
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island

The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.

A Chevrolet truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The driver of the truck died at the scene.

All lanes of River Road were closed while deputies investigated. The road was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

