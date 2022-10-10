Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.

A Chevrolet truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The driver of the truck died at the scene.

All lanes of River Road were closed while deputies investigated. The road was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Single-vehicle crash with serious injury that occurred around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road, Johns Island, has shut down all lanes. Deputies are diverting traffic at River & Beaumont and River & Brownswood. Please use alternate routes. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/tm3nA3djG0 — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) October 9, 2022

