Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

The fire was reported at approximately 3:06 p.m. in the 300 block of Splitshot Circle, according to Charleston County dispatchers.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island.

A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

