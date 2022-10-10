Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway.

Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.

Deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting.

Deputies say they found several victims of the shooting inside a vehicle. One of the victims died on the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when another vehicle traveling in the same direction passed the victims and began shooting.

Montgomery was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

