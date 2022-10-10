SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway.

Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.

Deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting.

Deputies say they found several victims of the shooting inside a vehicle. One of the victims died on the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when another vehicle traveling in the same direction passed the victims and began shooting.

Montgomery was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash

Latest News

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for...
Police search for Georgetown shooting suspect
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after...
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
Santee Cooper, Central Electric Cooperative, and their customers would benefit by receiving a...
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm