SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say

A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found years later.
By Mykal Vincent and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found years later in 2019.

In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body in St. Tammany Parish, WVUE reported. Officials said both of the victim’s arms were severed as well as one of his legs below the knee.

An autopsy determined the man died from blunt force trauma to the head, officials said.

In April 2019, detectives in Biloxi found a human foot in a bucket on the property of Phillip Pointer, who had recently died.

Using DNA samples from the foot, authorities were able to connect it to the dismembered body.

Detectives said they were then able to locate a relative of the victim and obtain a DNA sample. The two DNA samples were compared, and officials were able to identify the victim as Kleanthis Konstantinidis.

St. Tammany detectives named Pointer as the primary suspect in Konstantidnidis’ death.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine where Konstantinidis was killed before his body was dumped.

Sheriff Randy Smith thanked the investigators from his department for their efforts to solve the complicated case and identify the victim.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and...
Man facing new charges after weekend Ladson carjacking, chase
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham visited the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for a roundtable...
Graham visits Charleston, talks economy, beaches after Ian & US in Ukraine
A crew working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue on Johns Island discovered skeletal remains...
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
City officials said they want to make finding a parking spot and paying for it much quicker...
Charleston looking to add new features to city parking meters