SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dollywood asks riders to turn off phones after iPhones dial 911 on roller coaster rides

The iPhone 14′s crash detection feature is causing problems for some thrill-seekers; the phones are dialing 911 for users who ride roller coasters.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The iPhone 14′s crash detection feature is causing problems for some thrill-seekers; the phones are dialing 911 for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s newest phones come with a feature that automatically calls 911 when users are in car accidents. The phones can detect severe car crashes and, when they do, they prompt users with an option to call emergency services. If the phone’s owner doesn’t see the alert or does not dismiss it within 20 seconds, the phones automatically call 911.

That feature can be triggered by roller coasters, however, which has prompted Dollywood to offer new guidance to riders.

“Dollywood does have signs instructing riders to put their devices into airplane mode or to simply turn them off while riding some of our high-thrill attractions,” park representatives told WVLT News. “We work closely with our local authorities who suggested this may become an issue as smart device usage continues to increase. We wanted to assist them in preventing these unintended calls by making our guests aware their devices may inadvertently call emergency services during the rides.”

It’s a good idea to make sure your phone is on airplane mode while in line waiting for a ride, if you have an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra also come with the feature if they’re running the latest watchOS.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and...
Man facing new charges after weekend Ladson carjacking, chase
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

Latest News

A North Charleston man filed a lawsuit claiming he was awakened by an off-duty Moncks Corner...
Man says off-duty officer assaulted him, accused him of slashing tires
An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a...
Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County
Whitesville Elementary teacher wants manipulatives for her students
Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher wants manipulatives for her students
South Carolina is facing an ongoing and worsening challenge to recruit and retain teachers,...
New task force to focus on how to keep more teachers in SC classrooms
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham visited the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for a roundtable...
Graham visits Charleston, talks economy, beaches after Ian & US in Ukraine