Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm.

Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply solar power to the Santee Cooper grid.

Santee Cooper, Central Electric Cooperative, and their customers would benefit by receiving a reliable and cost-effective energy source.

To build this farm Georgetown County Council and Planning Commission would have to approve rezoning the almost 2,000 acres the company owns and is looking to use.

The property is near Walker and Wild Horse Roads and is currently vacant but was used for timber harvesting.

The solar farm proposal meets the county’s requirements for a Solar Energy Floating District, but some community members are skeptical.

“I think their concerns ranged from stormwater drainage issues to concerns about the wildlife in the area and being able to maintain that,” Richardson says.

Silicon Ranch officials say they recognize that each facility they build must fit into its surroundings and the local community.

If approved, during the development phase, the solar farm could bring as many as 400 craft labor jobs prioritizing the local labor pool and the military veteran community.

Georgetown County is holding an informal open house style meeting Monday with the community and officials with Silicon Ranch.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at Saints Delight Pentecostal Church located at 8285 Saints Delight Rd in Andrews.

