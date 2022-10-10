Latin American Festival brings the Lowcountry together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For over 20 years, the Latin American Festival in North Charleston has celebrated Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

Last year, over 5,000 people attended Wannamaker County Park to enjoy live music, dancing, authentic food and drinks, as well as vendors selling a variety of goods.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and just celebrate their culture and heritage and just learn about some of these things,” Charleston Parks spokesperson Sarah Reynolds said.

People have attended the festival for many years, including immigrants from countries in Latin America. Vipakahivalgo Pharis and her 14-year-old daughter attended the festival since she was 3-years-old.

“We are from Panama and we like being in contact with Latin people and we love Latin food and music,” Pharis said. “It is a good time to spend with Latin people.”

The Charleston Parks Department hopes the tradition of the festival will continue for many years to come.

“There’s such a great energy to this event and people have such a good time,” Reynolds said. “A lot of work goes into it but it’s just so great to see everyone’s smiling faces and having a good time enjoying the food.”

