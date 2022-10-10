SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Police investigate vandalism incidents

Mount Pleasant police are asking for your help as they investigate two vandalisms that happened at some point early Monday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are asking for your help as they investigate two vandalisms that happened at some point early Monday morning.

Police were called to Waterfront Park near the Ravenel Bridge just before 8 a.m. in reference to vandalism of town property.

A report states the War Memorial and First Responder Bell had been vandalized with red spray paint with phrases such as quote, “Death to the Pigs” and other anti-capitalist words and pictures.

While on the scene, someone told officers that a similar color spray paint was used to vandalize The Tides Condominiums’ sign just up the road.

Video footage shows someone actively spray painting around 1:20 a.m.

The suspect is described as wearing khaki pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176.

