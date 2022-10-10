Proposed solar farm concerns Georgetown County neighbors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Lambert Town community are coming together against a proposed solar farm that they say would negatively impact their way of life.

The proposed solar farm would take up over 2,000 acres of land next to nearby properties. Property owners say they are not against development, but say they worry about stormwater drainage, toxic chemicals, wildlife endangerment, a loss of jobs to the timber industry, and property value.

Over 150 community members have signed a petition against the two 100-megawatt solar farm systems to supply solar power to the Santee Cooper grid.

The area is currently zoned as a low-density residential area which does not allow the solar farm to be developed, but upcoming zoning meetings will be voting on the matter.

“Well, we were taught to preserve the land to respect the land, to work the land and live off the land. But we were not taught to harm which will harm our wetlands it will harm our water supply,” community member Beverly Thompson said. “It will harm our wildlife. And we are all this is our way of living.”

The next Georgetown zoning meeting takes place Tuesday night, where community members say they will be protesting the project.

