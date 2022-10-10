SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rain chances return to the forecast this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough has begun to spread clouds, and even a few showers, early Monday morning. Although most of today will be dry. a few areas of rain will be possible on our Monday. The best chance of rain will be west of I-95 this morning with a couple showers possible closer to the coast from mid afternoon through this evening. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will top out in the mid 70s today. The weather should be mainly dry tonight with only a very small chance of a shower Tuesday. A better rain chance will develop across the area on Wednesday in advance of a cold front that is slated to move through on Thursday. Behind the front, the rain chance will decrease, the sky will clear out and beautiful weather is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warming up a bit, more rain on the way!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast