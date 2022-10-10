Rain chances return to the forecast this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough has begun to spread clouds, and even a few showers, early Monday morning. Although most of today will be dry. a few areas of rain will be possible on our Monday. The best chance of rain will be west of I-95 this morning with a couple showers possible closer to the coast from mid afternoon through this evening. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will top out in the mid 70s today. The weather should be mainly dry tonight with only a very small chance of a shower Tuesday. A better rain chance will develop across the area on Wednesday in advance of a cold front that is slated to move through on Thursday. Behind the front, the rain chance will decrease, the sky will clear out and beautiful weather is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

