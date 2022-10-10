West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family.
In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer.
“Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many,” the post states. “His presence will be sorely missed.”
Fipps served as the school’s athletics director since August 2020.
