West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms

West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the...
West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the school confirmed Monday.(West Ashley High School)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family.

In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many,” the post states. “His presence will be sorely missed.”

Fipps served as the school’s athletics director since August 2020.

