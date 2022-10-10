West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family.

In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many,” the post states. “His presence will be sorely missed.”

Today we lost a special member of the Wildcat Family. Athletic Director Jeff Fipps passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.



On behalf of the Wildcat Family, our thoughts and prayers are with the Fipps Family.#ThisIsWestAshley pic.twitter.com/YZPcPwcUyi — West Ashley High School (@WestAshley_HS) October 10, 2022

Fipps served as the school’s athletics director since August 2020.

