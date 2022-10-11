Charleston County School District proposing new safety measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The school district’s security and emergency management team laid out the safety measures that parents say are the best options available.

In August, school officials laid out 10 security enhancements that included everything from bulletproof doors to metal detectors. All 10 of those options would cost around $60 million. The security team went to community groups to narrow down the options and the price. What they found was that the top two ideas were installing storeroom locks and equipping every school with public radio enhancements known as BDAs.

Storeroom locks allow a door to remain locked from the outside 24/7. In order to open them, a key is required but the key is unable to unlock the door permanently.

Those two recommendations would cost around $1.4 million in next year’s budget to get started and over $9 million to fully equip every school.

The third recommendation is to use the money the district allocates for vacant SRO positions to fund private, armed security until law enforcement can fully staff those positions. School board members questioned if private security would be as reliable as full-time SROs.

Michael Reidenbach, the executive director of security and emergency management, says the district already has private security for events like football games. He says they wouldn’t have the exact same expectations as SROs but would be able to add security on-site for emergency situations.

“To the question about training, when we establish a relationship this particular position with the company, the first labor pool we would want to draw from is previous law enforcement officers,” Reidenbach said.

The board is expected to vote on the three recommendations at the next meeting.

