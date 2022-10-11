SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to increase the rain chances over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers are possible today as we await a cold front that will sweep through the Southeast over the next couple days.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the...
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
A crew working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue on Johns Island discovered skeletal remains...
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of...
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday night forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Rain chances return to the forecast this week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast