Cold front to increase the rain chances over the next few days!
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers are possible today as we await a cold front that will sweep through the Southeast over the next couple days.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 77.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.
