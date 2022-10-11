Cold front to increase the rain chances over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers are possible today as we await a cold front that will sweep through the Southeast over the next couple days.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

