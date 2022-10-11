Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month.

Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the investigation indicates that the caregiver gave the six-month-old, whom she said typically fed himself, a bottle as he sat in a swing. The caregiver told detectives that when she returned to check on him, she found him to be sleeping, so she placed him in a crib.

“When she checked on him again, he was not breathing,” Knapp said. “She reported performing life-saving efforts until first responders arrived.”

Knapp said there is no evidence of foul play and no charges are expected.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of the child, while the state department of social services is investigating the business for being an unlicensed childcare provider.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.