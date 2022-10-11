Coroner identifies man killed after hitting tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 43-year-old who died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island.

Ernesto Gonzales Centeno, from Mexico, died from his injuries in the crash on River Road near Brownswood Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies responded to the area after 4:30 p.m. where a Chevrolet truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

All lanes of River Road were closed while deputies investigated. The road was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

Single-vehicle crash with serious injury that occurred around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road, Johns Island, has shut down all lanes. Deputies are diverting traffic at River & Beaumont and River & Brownswood. Please use alternate routes. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/tm3nA3djG0 — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) October 9, 2022

