Coroner identifies man killed after hitting tree on Johns Island

Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 43-year-old who died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island.

Ernesto Gonzales Centeno, from Mexico, died from his injuries in the crash on River Road near Brownswood Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies responded to the area after 4:30 p.m. where a Chevrolet truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

All lanes of River Road were closed while deputies investigated. The road was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

